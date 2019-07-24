|
|
Anne Lorena Hudson 1954—2019
Anne (Rena) Hudson completed her life on July 20th, 2019 in Freeport, IL, as the result of a prolonged illness. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, James and Clare Hudson, and brother Robert Hudson. She is survived by her son, Joshua Hudson, grandson Gavin Hudson-Cuthbertson, sisters Paula Dalton and Julie Compton, and nieces Brooke Haas, Brittany Robinson, and Jessie Compton. Anne graduated from Stockton High School and has lived in Pecatonica, IL for the last several years. A Memorial service is to be determined at a later date. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 24 to July 26, 2019