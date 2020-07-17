Anne McCool Heine 1947—2020
MADISON, Wis./FREEPORT, Ill. - Anne McCool Heine, age 73, passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19 on her birthday, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. She was born in Freeport, Ill., the daughter of Robert and Marilyn McCool. Anne resided in Freeport most of her life, until she moved to Madison, in 2010 to be closer to her family.
Anne graduated from Aquin High School in Freeport in 1965, and went on to attend college at the University of Arizona. She returned to her hometown to marry Dan Heine and raise a family. Anne and her family were very involved in the community, volunteering her time at her kids' schools and many non-profit organizations.
Anne was preceded in death by her loving parents, Bob and Marilyn McCool. She is survived by her children, Meg (Chris) Prestigiacomo, Tim Heine and Kate (George) Dale; and her three beloved grandchildren, Max and Sam Prestigiacomo and Harper Dale; her three siblings, Rob (Sharon) McCool, Beth (Bob) Branaugh and Sally (Chuck) Luecke; seven nieces and nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, Anne can be honored with contributions to her alma mater, Aquin High School. She created lifelong friendships while attending Aquin and the family wishes that tradition to continue for years to come.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE PARISH in Madison, with burial following at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVE STREAM may visit Anne's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com
Due to COVID-19, the family will host a public drive through visitation where visitors can greet the family from their cars at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd. Fitchburg, from 2:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020.
Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., (608) 442-5002.