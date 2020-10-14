Anthony Remencius, Jr. 1939—2020
Anthony Remencius, Jr., 81, of Freeport, IL, died on October 10, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1939 in Rockford, IL, to Anthony and Margaret (Metalovich) Remencius. He had worked at Malcolm Eaton Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Eleanor Messersmith and Lillian Hanson, and brother, Leonard Charles Remencius.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery (west end of Rockford), 8616 W State Rd, Winnebago, IL.
A memorial has been established for St. Vincent Community Living in Freeport.