1/
Anthony Remencius Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Remencius, Jr. 1939—2020
Anthony Remencius, Jr., 81, of Freeport, IL, died on October 10, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1939 in Rockford, IL, to Anthony and Margaret (Metalovich) Remencius. He had worked at Malcolm Eaton Enterprises.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Eleanor Messersmith and Lillian Hanson, and brother, Leonard Charles Remencius.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday October 16, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery (west end of Rockford), 8616 W State Rd, Winnebago, IL.
A memorial has been established for St. Vincent Community Living in Freeport. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved