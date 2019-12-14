|
Arlen J. Heeren 1955—2019
Arlen J. Heeren, 64, of German Valley passed away Friday December 13, 2019 at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He was born January 4, 1955 in Freeport to Arnold and Ora Mae (Black) Heeren. On September 10, 1976, Arlen married the love of his life and best friend, Diane Snyder in Baileyville. Diane passed away October 1, 2017. Arlen was employed at Newell Window Furnishings for over 40 years. He was a member of the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley where he served as a Deacon. Arlen's hobbies included fishing, hunting, growing zucchinis the size of Texas and bragging about his kids and grandkids to anyone that would listen. The family takes comfort in knowing he is now hand-in-hand with his wife, petting cats and eating at pizza buffets.
Surviving are his children Matt (Jennifer) Heeren of Roscoe, IL Nikki (Eric) Schoeny of Pecatonica, IL, and Ashley (Michael) Nebel of Lake Mills, WI; brother Jerry (Lois) Heeren of Freeport; three grandchildren Jacob Heeren, Charlotte Heeren and Jack Schoeny, numerous nieces and nephews and his fishing buddies, Russ Fransen and Rick Taft.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Funeral services will be 10:30 A.M. Thursday December 19, 2019 at the Silver Creek Reformed Church in German Valley with Rev. Grant Mulder officiating. A visitation will be held Wednesday December 18, 2019 at the church from 4:00-7:00 P.M. There will also be a visitation Thursday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Silver Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in his memory. Please visit and sign Arlen's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 14 to Dec. 17, 2019