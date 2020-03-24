|
|
Arlene A. Kreeger 1938—2020
Arlene A. Kreeger, age 82 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Monday, March 23, 2020. She was born February 25, 1938 in Yankton, SD; the daughter of the late Walter and Ina (Mikelson) Ackerman. She attended Yankton High School. Arlene married Willie Kreeger on August 31, 1954; he passed on April 6, 1994. She farmed alongside her husband in South Dakota. She later worked as a CNA at the Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport and ran a home daycare. Arlene was also a crisis line volunteer for CONTACT. She was a member of St. John UCC of Freeport. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, reading and camping. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandkids and great grandkids. The highlight of her summers was watching them play ball and handing out bubble gum. She was lovingly known as Grandma Gum. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Marla) Kreeger, John (Tracy) Kreeger, JoAnn Floerke, Richard (Vickie) Kreeger, and Willie (Debbie) Kreeger, Jr. all of Freeport; grandchildren, Ron Floerke, Brandon (Michelle) Kreeger, Nick (Michelle) Kreeger, Christina (Shawn) Loring, Laura (Chris) Wright, John (Shawna) Kreeger, Olivia (Dave) Shaffer, Stephanie (Mike) McNalley, Amy (Brandon) Wise, Richard (Micky) Kreeger, Sarah (Corey) Watter, and William (Kimberly) Kreeger; 31 great grandchildren; sister, Charlotte McManus of Irene, SD; brother, Gerald (Janet) Ackerman of Sioux Falls, SD; and sister-in-law's, Mary Ann Prince, Adel Ackerman, and Marlene Ackerman. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Willie; son, Thomas; brothers, Marvin and Kenneth; and son-in-law, Ronald Floerke. A private graveside service will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Due to social distancing and the delay of services please refrain from sending flowers. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020