Arlene Berlage 1928—2020

Arlene M. Berlage, age 92, of Elizabeth, IL, was called home Monday, July 6, at Galena Stauss Nursing Home. A private family funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Elizabeth, with inurnment to follow.

Arlene was born May 10, 1928, in Dubuque, IA, the only child of Harry and Marie Abbott. She grew up in Dubuque and Cuba City, WI, graduating with the Cuba City High School Class of 1946. While working at the Cuba City Bank, Arlene met the love of her life, Herbert Berlage, at the Palace Dance Hall in Galena. The couple married in 1952, and together raised four daughters and celebrated 58 years of marriage until Herbert's passing in 2010.



The most important thing to Arlene was her family, and she was deeply engaged in their lives. Arlene was a wonderful mother and homemaker on the farm she owned with Herb, which she managed after his death. She was a wonderful cook, like her mother, and famous for her homemade brownies, pies, and bread. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Altar and Rosary Society and regularly supported needy children abroad, St. Jude's Hospital, and missionary work. Arlene cherished spending time with relatives. She adored her pets and loved reading, bowling, playing euchre and listening to big band music. Arlene also liked to travel, from trips with girlfriends before marriage, numerous family vacations, living in Panama, to her later years when she and Herb greatly enjoyed snowbirding in Texas and Florida. She often joked that she was never far from her hard candy, balancing her budgets, and matching her jewelry to her clothes.



Arlene will be dearly missed by her three daughters, Beth (Richard) Hottenstein of Miles, IA, Teri (Ray Dick) Mensendike of Elizabeth, and Nancy Berlage (Chris Dachi) of Buda, TX; son-in-law Bill Streauslin of Dubuque, IA; eight grandchildren, Jody (Jeremy) Thorne, Mike (Daphne) Richmond, Jason Richmond, James (Molly) Mensendike, Josie (Rob) Hupperich, Richard (Kayla) Mensendike, Brandi (Jimbo) McGlinchy, and Brock Streauslin; and 12 great grandchildren.



Arlene is preceded in death by her husband Herb, daughter Cheryl, and granddaughter Heather.



Arlene's family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque, Dr. Chris Healey, Dr. Allen Crist, and Galena Nursing Home for the kindness, compassion, and expertise they shared with Arlene and her family during this difficult time, as well as the caring staff of the Elizabeth Nursing Home Assisted Living where she lived her last years.



