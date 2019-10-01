|
|
Arline L. Herrmann 1936—2019
Arline L. Herrmann, age 83 of Freeport, IL, passed away at WinnPrairie in Freeport where she resided, with her family by her side on Saturday, September 21, 2019. She was born August 11, 1936 to Frank and Virginia (Lamb) Rutter, Sr. She was a 1954 graduate of Freeport High School. She married Wayne Herrmann on May 12, 1954. She worked for Newell and Structo in Freeport. She then worked for Eagle Foods for 24 years, retiring in 1994. She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Freeport and of the Eagles Auxiliary. She enjoyed playing BINGO and spending time with her family. Arline is survived by her husband of 65 years, Wayne Herrmann of Freeport; sons, Wyatt Herrmann of Orangeville, IL and Gregg (Pamela) Herrmann of Rockford, IL; daughters, Vickie (James) DeFranco of Davis, IL and Ginger (Thomas) Holbert of Freeport; 6 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers, Richard (Carol) Rutter of Lena and Todd (Corlyn) Rutter of Springfield, IL; sister-in-laws, Irene Rutter of Red Oak, IL and Lois Herrmann of Tucson, AZ; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frank Rutter, Jr. Arline's family would like to thank FHN Hospice and the staff at WinnPrairie for their wonderful care. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 4:00 p.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport at a later date. A memorial fund has been established for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and . Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019