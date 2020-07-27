Arthur Paul Witt 1984—2020
Arthur Paul Witt, 35, of Freeport, passed away, Saturday July 25, 2020 in DeKalb, Illinois. Arthur was born August 23, 1984 in Fairbanks, Alaska, the son of Charles and Robin (Faber) Witt. Arthur enjoyed listening to music, attending concerts, skateboarding, snowboarding, but most of all, spending time with and being with his daughter, Caydence. He is survived by his daughter, Caydence Jean Witt of Freeport; parents, Charles and Robin Witt of Freeport; brother, Nathan Witt of Freeport; sisters, Chrystel (Jamie) Carlson, Brenda (Rod) Kluck, and Bonnie Lower all of Freeport; and grandparents, Edward and Johanna Boettner of Dubuque, Iowa. Arthur was preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Christel Fabr and Anita and Wesley Witt. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Saturday August 1, 2020 at Crossroad Community Church. Pastor Jon Eastlick will officiate. Visitation will be 9:00 am until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his name. Please sign Arthur's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com