|
|
Audrey Helena Gianquinto 1929—2019
Audrey Helena Gianquinto, 90, of Freeport, died Sunday May 12, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Audrey was born March 21, 1929 in Wickhambrook, England, the daughter of Hugh and Faith (Briggs) Haygreen. She married Peter Gianquinto in Freeport May 20, 1989. Mr. Gianquinto died March 2, 2003. She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ and the Freeport Elks Lodge. Audrey worked for 25 years at General Casualty before retirement. Surviving is three sons, Wayne (Deborah) Keil of Bolingbrook, Terry (Kathleen) Nugent of Winnebago, and Pete (Chandra Johnson) of Roscoe; two daughters, Angela Anderson of Livermore, CA., and Tina DiGellonardo of Rockford; 12 grandchildren, Justin, Jason, Ayden, Londyn, Jennifer, Cathy, Karla (Christopher), Christine (Danny), Ryan, Amanda, Kalen, and Megan; nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, and three husbands. The family would like to extend special thanks to Karla and Chris Frer, Senior Helpers of Heartland Hospice for the wonderful care they showed Audrey. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday May 24, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Freeport. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Burke Tubbs. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Audrey's memory. Please sign Audrey's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 18 to May 21, 2019