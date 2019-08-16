|
Audrey M. Spradlin 1933—2019
Audrey M. Spradlin, age 85 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born September 27, 1933 in Cyrene, MO to Mary Robinson Peters and William Clarence Peters. She went to school in a one room school house and walked three miles to school every day. Her family moved to Jacksonville, IL so her brother could attend a school for the deaf. She graduated from Jacksonville High School and Brown's Business College. She retired from Micro Switch after forty years in the Accounting Dept. Audrey married Fred Wayne Brant on February 16, 1952, together they had five boys, James, John, Ronald, Mark and Richard. Fred passed away on May 22, 1962. On April 7, 1966, she married Bernard Spradlin, they had one son, Bernard Jr. Bernard raised her five boys as his own. He was the only father they ever knew. It was a joke with them that he was their father and uncle, as Bernard was Fred's step-brother. They had quite a time explaining that to them when they were young. Audrey is survived by her husband, Bernard; sons, Sport and John; half-brothers and sisters, Mike (Marion), Ronnie, Donnie Peters, Diane Edlen and Sharon Wainman; step-brothers and sisters, Tom (Diane) Spradlin, Nancy Constant, Lola Douglas, Joyce Hendrian, Judy (Fred) Fritz, Larry, Bobby, and Bill Evans, and Sandy Melton. She started out with a small family and ended up with a large beautiful one. She is joining her mother; father; step-mother; step-father; four sons, James, Ronald, Mark, and little Rick; brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Ronita Peters; step-brothers and sisters, Lois Quintero, Phyllis Surratt, Larry, Albert and Earl Frances Spradlin. Audrey would like to thank all of her friends and family, and all the Eagle Friends for the laughter, friendship and even the hard times. She will see you all, as they say, down the eagle trail someday, "I love you all!" To her twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren, "I love you all." To her ex daughter in laws and significant others, you know who you are, "I loved you all like my own." A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Monday, August 19th at 11:00 a.m. also at Walker Mortuary. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A time of fellowship will follow at the Freeport Eagles Club. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
