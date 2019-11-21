|
Audrey Wilcox 1939—2019
Audrey M. Wilcox, 80, of Freeport, IL passed away at home, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on February 17, 1939 in Dubuque, IA to Clifford and Marie (Thruman) Brinker. Audrey married T. Earl Shaw Jr. in 1957, he passed way in 1967. She then married E. Asa Wilcox in 1978, he passed away in 2018. Audrey's most important work was raising her family. Alongside her husband, she also owned and operated Asa's in Orangeville for 25 years. Audrey was a member of the Quilt Club. She enjoyed her trip to Europe with her daughter, attending local garden shows, camping, and most importantly spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children; Julie (Bill) Lambert, James (Eileen) Shaw, John (Glenda) Shaw, Joyce Lehman, Jay (Lisa) Shaw, Jean (Jenaro Ramos) Lutz, Jack (Lynn) Wilcox, Nan (Mike) Determan, Amy Johns, and Penny (Tom) Coussens; 33 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, with two more on the way, brothers; Gene and Dale Brinker, and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Earl in 1967, and husband Asa in 2018, and her brother Gary Brinker.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville, IL. Visitation will be held from 9:00-11:00 AM on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville, IL. Pastor Tim Wauchope will officiate the services. Burial will be at Sunset Acres in Orangeville. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019