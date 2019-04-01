Austin B. Hammer 1922—2019

Austin B. Hammer, age 97 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He was born January 8, 1922; the son of the late Helmer and Elsie (Hess) Hammer. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School. Austin married Jane Pierce on February 14, 1944. In his early years Austin farmed locally. He also worked at Burgess Battery and retired from Kelly Springfield. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed woodworking, carpentry, and camping. Austin and Jane enjoyed traveling together all over the United Stated. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra (Mick) Sager of Freeport, Cheryll (Dick) Haight of Freeport and Shelby (Tim) Erickson of WI; her grandchildren, Tyler (Dani) Sager of IN, Kelly (Brent) Wells of WI, Rich (Tammy) Haight of Freeport, Brent Haight of TX, Travis (Stacey) Haight of Pecatonica, Haley Erickson of WI and Blair Erickson of WI; her great grandchildren, Caleb Wells, Abby Jane Wells, Felix Sager, Madalyn Haight, Makayla Haight, Josh Haight, Raeanna Haight, Simone Haight, Landen Haight and Emma Jane Haight; sister, Maylene Crain of Warren, IL; and sister-in-law, Judy Hammer of Stockton. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jane Hammer; brothers, Pete and Marlow; and sister, Beulah Townsend. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the First Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2019