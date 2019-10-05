|
|
B. Nadine Adkins 1929—2019
B. Nadine Adkins went to heaven on September 28, 2019, in Fort Dodge, IA. She was born on October 26, 1929, in Mayview, MO, to Jacob and Bertha (Greer) Collett. Nadine lived most of her life in Illinois, where she also owned and operated Nadine's Market on Route 20 with Lloyd and Luetta Miller for many years. After closing the market, she moved to Lena and then later to Rockwell City, IA to be with extended family. Until her passing, she resided with friends at Sunny Knoll Care Center in Rockwell City, IA.
She is survived by many friends and "family by heart": Tom and Beatrice (Miller) Knisley; Dean (Elizabeth) Davis, Tamara (Kevin) Bowditch, Amber Hurst, Mike (Nikkie) Davis, Jim and Cindy Arnold and their family; Melissa (David) Watter, Lindsey (Chad) Wagner, Rebecca Arnold, Patrick (Heidi) Arnold; John and Colleen Arnold and their family; Kylene, Kathleen, Katrina, and John Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her dear friend Virginia (Jenny) Arnold.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019, with a visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Pastor Jim Erb will officiate.
A memorial has been established in her name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019