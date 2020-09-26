1/1
Banita "Bonnie" Timm
1947 - 2020
Banita "Bonnie" Timm 1947—2020
Banita "Bonnie" K. Timm, age 73 of Freeport, IL passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at UW Madison Hospital. She was born August 7, 1947; the daughter of H. Roy and Lura E. (Snyder) Miller. She was a 1968 graduate of Freeport High School. Bonnie married Dwayne E. Timm on December 29, 1970 at Trinity Church.
She had served in the United States Army. She retired from MicroSwitch where she worked as a service operator since 1972. Bonnie was a member of Park Hill Evangelical Free Church of Freeport. Her memberships also include the American Legion, Ladies of the Moose, Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles, Krafter Plastic & Wood, and Al's Vagabond's Camping.
For twelve years, Bonnie and Dwayne spent their winters in Florida where she was most happy. Bonnie was a true help mate. "I will miss her greatly. December 29th would have been our 50th wedding anniversary. Now rest in peace Bonnie, I love you," you husband, Dwayne.
She is survived by her husband, Dwayne Timm of Freeport; sister, Lura Sue (Douglas) Henderson of Ciblo, TX; brothers, Larry (Lucille) Miller of Freeport, Dennis (Sally) Miller of Leominster, MA, Michael Miller of Frostproof, FL; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Ronnie and Gary.
A private family service will be held at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
