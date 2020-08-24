Barbara J Schaefer—2020
Freeport – Barbara J. Schaefer, aged 82, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family. She was born on October 29, 1937 to Claire (Molinar) Norris and Clarence Norris. She was married for 63 loving and happy years to Paul E. Schaefer. They were united together on April 20, 1957 in Hopkins, MN. They had the joy of raising four beautiful daughters together, each of whom will miss her greatly.
During her life she was regarded as a lifetime learner. She was a Master Gardener, an avid reader, and was a member of multiple book clubs. Her career was serving as a real estate agent in the Wheaton, Il area. She loved to knit, garden, renovate old houses, sew and at one time she was considered an accomplished figure skater. She was recognized as Volunteer of the Year in the 1990's while she was living in Kankakee, Il. She has also lived in Syracuse, NE and Greencastle, IN, in addition to her long-time home in Wheaton.
Surviving her are her husband, and her four daughters; Amy (Lee Schwendinger) Schaefer of Rockford, IL; Cindy (Ronald) Joyce of Elk Grove, Il; Kristin (Terry) Miers of Hammond, IN; and Wendy Lodovico of Bolingbrook, IL. She also has one sister-in-law, Cheryl Timmons of Knoxville, TN.
She was also Grandma to four grandchildren; Alexandra Joyce of Elk Grove, IL, Claire and Samuel Lodovico of Bolingbrook, IL and Kyle Schwendinger of Portland, OR.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother-in-law Scott Timmons and her half- sister Marjorie Phillips.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name at the Salvation Army of Freeport.
