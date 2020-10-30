Barbara Jean Roberts 2020
Barbara Jean Roberts (nee Schure), age 80, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Barbara enjoyed music, cookouts, family gatherings and especially the holidays. She loved to talk to everyone, she never met a stranger. She loved her family and enjoyed anything that involved them or her grandchildren. Barbara graduated from Beauty School in Dubuque, Iowa. One of her favorite jobs was working at Loven Oven in Romeoville for several years. She enjoyed being involved with anything going on at church. Barbara was a member of the United Methodist Church (Ingalls Park Joliet and Lockport). Barbara was also involved with many activities at Messiah Lutheran Church.
Barbara was born in Eleroy, IL at home to her late parents, Helen Irene Schure (nee Meighn) and Kenneth Elwood Schure. She was a sister to Duane K. Schure of Colorado and to her late sister, Linda Knoll of Minnesota.
Barbara is survived by her six children, Diane (Jack) Rancour of Atascadero, CA, Michael Roberts of Shorewood, IL, Kimberly Fischer of Duncan British Columbia, Canada, Melody (Thomas) Norwood of Joliet, IL, Kenneth Roberts of Shorewood, IL and Douglas (Darlene) Roberts of Joliet, IL; her 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say Thank You to the Joliet Area Community Hospice staff and all of the caregivers at Symphony of Joliet Nursing Home who took care of her.
A Memorial services will be held at Farkas Funeral Home, 3201 W. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60431 Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be held from 10:00 am until time of service. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm. at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton, IL to be laid to rest by her parents.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 guidelines, all attendees will be required to wear a face mask and observe social distancing while in the funeral home.
For more information, please call 815-725-0100 or visit www.farkasfuneralhome.com