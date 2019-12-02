|
Barbara Lee Ludewig 1954—2019
Barbara Lee Ludewig, 65, of Lake Carroll, died Monday December 2, 2019 surrounded by her family after a long battle with cancer at Manor Court, Freeport. Barbara was born February 27, 1954 in Freeport, the daughter of Harvey and Opal (Remmers) Wilhelms Sr. Barb married Jerry L. Ludewig September 9, 1972 in Forreston. She was a 1972 graduate of Freeport High school. Barb worked for Economy Insurance Company, as a Lifeguard for YWCA, Pathwork Corner in Forreston, and as a teacher in West Carroll and Savanna. She was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church, Shannon. Barb enjoyed quilting, sewing, spending time in her garden and planting flowers. Barb loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She took great pleasure in following their sporting events. Surviving are her husband, Jerry Ludewig of Lake Carroll; two daughters, Rebecca "Becky" (Patrick) Krogman and Marissa (Jay) Gurnett both of Forreston; brother, Harvey (Cathy) Wilhelms Jr. Freeport; five grandchildren, Katie Krogman, Karlie Krogman, and Parker Krogman, Autumn Gurnett, and Lilly Gurnett. Also surviving are many beloved extended family members including, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Barb was preceded in death by parents. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church. Rev. Mike Jones will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Friday December 6, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. There will also be a visitation Saturday 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at Bethel United Methodist. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Please sign Mrs. Ludewig's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 2 to Dec. 5, 2019