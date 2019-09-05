|
|
Beatrice F. Stenli 1929—2019
Beatrice F. Stenli, age 90 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Nursing Home in Freeport. She was born March 10, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY to William and Mary (Muller) Boyd. She married Marvin Stenli on April 22, 1945; he passed in 2001. They made their home in Rochelle, IL. Beatrice farmed several years before working at Morgan Die Textiles in Rochelle. Together Beatrice and Marvin enjoyed camping and taking long road trips. She moved to Freeport in 2004 and was a resident of Presence St. Joseph since 2009. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Cote of Freeport and Linda Petersen of Spicer, MN; grandchildren, Jennifer Cote, Jessica Cote, April Petersen, Chad Petersen, Michael Stenli, and Danielle Stenli; great grandchildren, Brianna Cote, Camrynn Gorham, Tarron Cote, Connor Petersen, Caleb Petersen, Kathryn Petersen, Katrina Stenli, Amanda Stenli, Matthew Stenli, and Spencer Stenli; great great grandchildren, Julian and Jia Dailey; and sister-in-law, Lois Stenli of Janesville, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; son, Daniel Stenli; and several brothers and sisters. The funeral service will be held on Monday, September 9th at 11:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Trinity Memorial Cemetery in Rochelle, IL. A memorial fund has been established for Presence St. Joseph Nursing Home. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019