Becky "Tootie" Weber 1959—2019
Becky "Tootie" A. Weber, 64, of Freeport died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born December 4, 1959 the daughter of Robert and Pat (Zimmerman) Bratley. She was employed at Lynn Meyer Builders and Menards. Becky was a fishing partner, unparalleled gardener, talented crafter and loving sister. Tootie loved the outdoors and spending time in her garden. Family was the focal point in her life. Tootie was the heart and the backbone to her family, who she always put first. Tootie will forever be in the hearts of everyone whose path she crossed. She is survived by her fiancé Dave Kerr; children Sara Satterfield, Jeremy Weber and Amy Licht; grandkids Matthew, Molly, Brodi, Briella, Keira and Luna; and brothers and sisters Vic (Steve) Gorham, Rod Bratley, Joe (Donna) Bratley and Mark Bratley. Becky is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at the Eagles Club in Freeport. Please sign Becky's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 25 to May 29, 2019