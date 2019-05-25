Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Becky Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Becky "Tootie" Weber

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Becky "Tootie" Weber Obituary
Becky "Tootie" Weber 1959—2019
Becky "Tootie" A. Weber, 64, of Freeport died Wednesday May 1, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born December 4, 1959 the daughter of Robert and Pat (Zimmerman) Bratley. She was employed at Lynn Meyer Builders and Menards. Becky was a fishing partner, unparalleled gardener, talented crafter and loving sister. Tootie loved the outdoors and spending time in her garden. Family was the focal point in her life. Tootie was the heart and the backbone to her family, who she always put first. Tootie will forever be in the hearts of everyone whose path she crossed. She is survived by her fiancé Dave Kerr; children Sara Satterfield, Jeremy Weber and Amy Licht; grandkids Matthew, Molly, Brodi, Briella, Keira and Luna; and brothers and sisters Vic (Steve) Gorham, Rod Bratley, Joe (Donna) Bratley and Mark Bratley. Becky is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held Saturday June 1, 2019 from 2:00 P.M. - 6:00 P.M. at the Eagles Club in Freeport. Please sign Becky's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 25 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now