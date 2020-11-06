Ben Mayer 1930—2020
Ben E. Mayer, age 90, passed away on Wednesday November 4, 2020. He was born on April 6, 1930 in Lena, IL, to Ben and Verna (Runkle) Mayer. He graduated from Lena High School in 1948. He married Gail Fluegel on November 21, 1954 at the Salem United Church of Christ. Ben started as a teller at Lena State Bank and worked his way up to Chief Executive Officer, retiring June 30, 1999. He was a lifelong member of the Lena Lions, Lena Riffle Club, Lena American Legion, and Ducks Unlimited. He is survived by his wife Gail of Lena; daughter Rhonda (Don) Coyier of Madison, WI; 2 grandchildren DeDe (Todd) Heid of Appleton, WI and Kelsey (Aaron) Pearson of Oconomowoc, WI; 5 great grandchildren- Braelyn, Gianna, Otto Mayer, Theo and Viviana. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Ryan in 1981, two brothers Robert and Allen Mayer, and two sisters Dorothy Trappen and Mildred Price.Ben was passionate about serving the Lena community and found joy in the many hours of dedicated work he quietly gave. Ben was a loving man who was full of life and had an infectious smile. Ben took great pride in his family, who proudly call him "Poppa" and he loved them unconditionally. He was a big kid at heart who said that Mickey Mouse was his hero, "Because he makes everyone happy." Ben led his life with a focus around kindness, compassion and stewardship. A private family funeral will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. Rev. Rick Bader will be officiating the service. In lieu of flowers at Ben's request a memorial has been set up in Ben Mayer's name for the Le-Win Education Foundation through Lena State Bank. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com