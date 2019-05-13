Bethel Walker 1920—2019

Bethel I. Walker, age 99 of Dakota, IL passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Presence St. Joseph Center. She was born in Dakota, IL on February 2, 1920 to the late Earl and Susie (Windecker) Barron. Bethel married Homer Walker on March 31, 1940. Homer passed away in October of 1993. She was a member of Afolkey Grace Evangelical Congregational Church, Home Extension, and the Orangeville Senior Citizens. Bethel was very active in the church and missionary work. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and was very proud of her thimble collection. She is survived by her three daughters, Sharon Walker of Elmhurst, IL, Gayle (Frank) Clark of Lancaster, WI, and Lynn Cummins of Freeport, IL; her five grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and son-in-law, Dennis Cummins. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Afolkey Grace Evangelical Congregational Church with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Afolkey Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established for the church. Condolences may be shared with Bethel's family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 13 to May 15, 2019