Betty Albrecht 1926—2019

Betty I. Albrecht, age 92 of Stockton, IL passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna, IL. She was born in Waddams Grove on June 4, 1926 to the late Nyle and Lorene (Deam) Hubb. Betty married Lowell Albrecht on August 28, 1948 in Stockton. Lowell passed away on January 19, 2014.

Betty was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Stockton and Mary Martha Circle. She was extremely hard working and caring. Betty had worked with her husband at Albrecht Egg Farm for 39 years before retiring and moving to Stockton. She was a very loving aunt.

Betty is survived by her niece, Marleen (James) Bower of Mt. Carroll; her nephew, Harlan (Lisa) Krohmer of Machesney Park; and her great nieces, Brittany Krohmer, Hali Bower, and Jodi (Larry) Luebke. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant daughter, Andra Irene and her sister and brother-in-law, Lorene (Joe) Krohmer

The funeral service will be held at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. Condolences may be shared with Betty's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019