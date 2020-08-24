Betty J. Ilgen 1937—2020
Betty J. Ilgen, 83, of Warren, IL passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Nursing Home in Galena, IL. She was born on August 23, 1937 to Wilbur and Marie (Shippy) Pleasant. Betty married Edward Ilgen on March 23, 1968 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Warren, IL.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edward in 2006.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Elmwood Cemetery in Warren, IL.
Vicar Michelle Knight will officiate the services.
