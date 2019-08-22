|
Betty Jean (Bertram) Carpenter 1927—2019
Betty Jean (Bertram) Carpenter, age 92 of Lanark, IL, passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Betty was born on August 24, 1927 in Freeport, IL to William and Gladys (Wenzel) Kaiser. She married Gilbert Bertram on October 25, 1947; he died on May 11, 1961. She later married Cecil Paul Carpenter on July 29, 1973, who passed away September 23, 2013. Betty worked for Bankers Mutual Insurance Company. She later worked for Crum & Forster Insurance. In September, 1985, after working there for 24 years, Betty chose to retire early from Crum & Forester Insurance with plans to spend more time with her family and "to travel the world with my husband while we were both still in good health and able to enjoy each other's company". After retiring, Paul & Betty liked to travel and camp in their motorhome. They travelled to all 50 states and more than 13 countries. She was a member of the Stagecoach Sams Camping Club and Crum & Forster 25 Year Club. She was preceded in death by both of her parents; both of her husbands; one step-son, Harry Carpenter; and one son, Allen Kieth Bertram. She is survived by one grandson, Scott (Janice) Bertram of Portsboro, IN and one granddaughter, Shiloh (Kirk) Bausman of Freeport, IL. She was very proud of her 4 great grandsons, Zacary Bertram, Connor Bausman, Tyler Testerman, and Tanner Testerman; 3 great granddaughters, Starr Bertram, Cassandra Bausman, and Reese Bausman; one great great grandson, Kai'Shon Bausman; and special nieces and nephews, Gary, Lyle, Dean, Larry, Carol, Pam and Betty. She is also survived by her step-daughter, Wanda Peterson; one step-grandson; and 4 step-granddaughters. The funeral service will take place on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport, IL. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until time of service. A private burial will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in her name to American Legion Post 577. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019