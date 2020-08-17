Beverly Bassing 1926—2020

Beverly Duitsman Bassing, 93, of Mendota passed away unexpectedly of the COVID virus on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota

Beverly was born September 1, 1926 in Waterloo Iowa to William and Marie (Ryan) Reupke. She was the loving wife of Eugene "Bing" Bassing of Mendota, married for 30 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Gerald "Jerry" Duitsman and two brothers Gordon Reupke (wife Janet), and Billy Reupke.

She leaves her family behind to cherish her memories, two sisters Joyce (Sy) Siford of Fort Mojave, Arizona and Helen Delagardelle of Waterloo, Iowa; two sons Mark Duitsman of St. Louis, Missouri and Adam (Lori) Duitsman of Woodridge, Illinois; three daughters Jennifer (Andy) Thompson of Marvin, North Carolina, Kim Duitsman of Grayslake, Illinois and Julie (Tony) Tosi of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Bev lived a wonderful life and loved to dance to old time music. Her hobbies were planting flowers, reading, playing cards, shopping and baking and she was an amazing seamstress.

Due to no memorial services being held, there will be no donations taken at this time. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.



