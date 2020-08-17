1/1
Beverly Bassing
1926 - 2020
Beverly Duitsman Bassing, 93, of Mendota passed away unexpectedly of the COVID virus on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota
Beverly was born September 1, 1926 in Waterloo Iowa to William and Marie (Ryan) Reupke. She was the loving wife of Eugene "Bing" Bassing of Mendota, married for 30 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Gerald "Jerry" Duitsman and two brothers Gordon Reupke (wife Janet), and Billy Reupke.
She leaves her family behind to cherish her memories, two sisters Joyce (Sy) Siford of Fort Mojave, Arizona and Helen Delagardelle of Waterloo, Iowa; two sons Mark Duitsman of St. Louis, Missouri and Adam (Lori) Duitsman of Woodridge, Illinois; three daughters Jennifer (Andy) Thompson of Marvin, North Carolina, Kim Duitsman of Grayslake, Illinois and Julie (Tony) Tosi of Charlotte, North Carolina; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Bev lived a wonderful life and loved to dance to old time music. Her hobbies were planting flowers, reading, playing cards, shopping and baking and she was an amazing seamstress.
Due to no memorial services being held, there will be no donations taken at this time. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling arrangements.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
Memories & Condolences
August 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss Bing
Pat Beals
Friend
August 13, 2020
Kim sorry for the loss of your Mom. Cherish the time you had with her and keep all of your good memories close to your heart. Our thoughts and prayers are with you as always.
Sherry and Mike Kuntzi
Friend
