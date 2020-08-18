Beverly Dittmar 1941—2020
Beverly Ellen Dittmar of Freeport, previously of Elizabeth, Illinois passed away on Saturday August 15, 2020 at Manor Court Nursing Center, Freeport, Illinois.
.
Beverly was the daughter of Ward G. and Araminta I. (Reed) Dittmar. She was born at home in Elizabeth on her mother's birthday, May 27th, 1941.She graduated from Elizabeth High School, with the Class of 1959. Beverly was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth and was a member of Friends Forever Humane Society in Freeport.
Beverly's first job right out of high school was a stenographer at Burgess Battery Company. She then worked in the recruiting department, traveling all over for Crum & Forster Ins. Cos. Beverly eventually retired from Micro Switch after 25 years as a Customer Service Specialist.
Beverly loved the outdoors, hiking and backpacking the Rocky Mountains near Aspen with her brother Ward. She was a conscientious, energetic, loving person, who followed through on her words. She dearly loved her cats, they were precious to her. Being an Aunt was one of her most favorite things, as she loved taking her nephew Ben swimming, feeding the ducks, and to the Madison Zoo.
Beverly is survived by her brother Ward (Susan) Dittmar of German Valley; nephew Ben (Krysta) Dittmar of Normal; and great nieces Paige Lynn Dittmar and Khloe Jayne Dittmar of Normal. She is also survived by her cousin and close friend Jeneile (Greg) Haas of Elizabeth and numerous other cousins. She is preceded in death by both parents, brother Gary Dittmar in 2010, and sister-in-law Helen Dittmar.