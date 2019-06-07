The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
For more information about
Beverly Stichter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Stichter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly J. Stichter


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beverly J. Stichter Obituary
Beverly J. Stichter 1926—2019
Beverly J. Stichter, age 92 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born August 26, 1926 in Des Moines, IA; the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mattie (Cosner) Farnham. Beverly married Leroy M. Stichter on November 16, 1963; he passed on May 15, 1998. She worked for Burgess Batter for 10 year and at Crum & Forrester Ins. Co. for 32 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Freeport and of First UMC of Freeport. Beverly was an avid reader and loved horses. She is survived by her son, Richard (Susan) Witt of Freeport; daughter, Susan Zink of Freeport; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy; sister, Shirley; and brother, Gilbert. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for First UMC of Freeport and Friends Forever Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 7 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
Download Now