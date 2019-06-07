Beverly J. Stichter 1926—2019

Beverly J. Stichter, age 92 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born August 26, 1926 in Des Moines, IA; the daughter of the late Benjamin and Mattie (Cosner) Farnham. Beverly married Leroy M. Stichter on November 16, 1963; he passed on May 15, 1998. She worked for Burgess Batter for 10 year and at Crum & Forrester Ins. Co. for 32 years, retiring in 1992. She was a member of the Moose Lodge of Freeport and of First UMC of Freeport. Beverly was an avid reader and loved horses. She is survived by her son, Richard (Susan) Witt of Freeport; daughter, Susan Zink of Freeport; 6 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leroy; sister, Shirley; and brother, Gilbert. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for First UMC of Freeport and Friends Forever Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from June 7 to June 9, 2019