Beverly Wilkosz 1930—2020
Beverly G. Wilkosz, age 90 of Freeport, IL passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Allure of Mt. Carroll. She was born January 23, 1930 in Eileen, IL to the late Leonard and Evelyn (Wharrie) Cameron. She married Arthur Wilkosz on October 3, 1953. He passed away November 29, 2011. She had worked as a secretary for 30 years. Beverly was a fantastic seamstress and cook. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Beverly is survived by her sister, Marilyn Philp of Shannon and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters Jean Patterson and Roberta Skerik and three brothers-in-law, Raleigh Philp, George Patterson and Tom Skerik. Private family services will be held in Shannon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside in Mt. Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, IL. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 2 to May 5, 2020