The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hermann Funeral Home
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
For more information about
Beverly Wilkosz
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Private
Shannon, IL
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Wilkosz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Wilkosz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Wilkosz Obituary
Beverly Wilkosz 1930—2020
Beverly G. Wilkosz, age 90 of Freeport, IL passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 at Allure of Mt. Carroll. She was born January 23, 1930 in Eileen, IL to the late Leonard and Evelyn (Wharrie) Cameron. She married Arthur Wilkosz on October 3, 1953. He passed away November 29, 2011. She had worked as a secretary for 30 years. Beverly was a fantastic seamstress and cook. She enjoyed flowers and gardening. Beverly is survived by her sister, Marilyn Philp of Shannon and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters Jean Patterson and Roberta Skerik and three brothers-in-law, Raleigh Philp, George Patterson and Tom Skerik. Private family services will be held in Shannon on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 followed by a 1:00 p.m. graveside in Mt. Auburn Memorial Park in Stickney, IL. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 2 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hermann Funeral Home
Download Now