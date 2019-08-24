|
Bonnie Estes 1928—2019
On the eve of August 20, 2019, Bonnie Estes passed away in Rockford, IL. Bonnie was born January 1, 1928 in Rock City, IL to Clare and Susan Miller. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Estes. She is survived by her sons, Spencer (Mary Jo) Lafferty of Rockford and Scott (June) Lafferty of Rockford. She was also preceded in death by her son, Danny Lafferty of Boaz, WI (Anne Hudgins of Az.); step-son, Howard D. (Marie) Estes of Hampton Cove, AL; 2 brothers; and 4 sisters. She is also survived by grandchildren, Mike Lafferty of Mazomanie, WI, Pam (Lafferty) Baker of Rockford, Michelle (Jerome) Pansacala of Foster City, CA, Brad (Holly) Lafferty of Machesney Park, IL, Melissa (Chris) Luebke of Rockford, Kristy (Michael) Brandon of Rockford, Ben (Erica) Lafferty of Flossmoor, IL, Jesse (Nikki) Lafferty of Richland Center, WI, Luke (Jessica) Lafferty of Richland Center, WI, Naomi Lafferty of Missouri; step-grandchildren, Becky (John) Neill of Hampton Cove, Adam Howard Estes of Huntsville, and Elizabeth (Will) Dunlap of Huntsville, John Wilson of Port Orchard, WA, and Tonya (Jeff) Van Meter of Dix, IL; 17 great grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Bonnie and Howard lived in Hardy, Arkansas and Freeport, IL. Bonnie and Howard provided musical entertainment for numerous retirement and nursing homes in Northern Illinois. From 2010 until 2019 she resided at Heritage Woods of Rockford, IL. Bonnie's love of music and family defined her entire life. Her infectious laugh will forever linger in the minds of all who had the pleasure of being in her presence. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice of Rockford. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
