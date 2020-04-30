|
Bonnie Lopp 1947—2020
Bonnie K. Lopp, 72, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, IL surrounded by her family. Private family funeral services and burial will be held at the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is in charge of arrangements. A celebration of Bonnie's life will be held at a later date to be announced. Bonnie was born on June 30, 1947 in Freeport, IL, the daughter of Carl Otto and Veda Willamena Ida (Hess) Heidenreich. They lived in Apple River, IL. Bonnie and Jerry Lopp met at the Warren Fair in 1960. They dated for two years and were married on September 2, 1962 in Scales Mound at the United Methodist Church. To this union three daughters were born, Penny, Becky and Jami. They were married for 55 years until Jerry's death on May 11, 2018. Bonnie went to work at Micro Switch in Warren and then to Galena. She worked there for 29 years and retired as a supervisor in 2001. Her husband Jerry also retired in 2001 and they bought the "North Side" tavern in Scales Mound. They called it "Pop-A-Tops". Jerry, Bonnie and their daughters and granddaughters ran the bar for 13 years, retiring in 2013. Bonnie loved to cook and bake. She also loved spending time with all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved tending to her flowers and watching the hummingbirds. Surviving are her daughters, Penny Bailey of Maquoketa, IA, Becky (Daren) Reitz and Jami Lopp both of Scales Mound; 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; her brother, Glen (Judy) Heidenreich of Rockton, IL; sisters-in-law, Karyl Schumann of Elizabeth, IL, Judy (Harold) Glasson of Galena, IL, and Susie (Dennis) Vondran of Scales Mound, brothers-in-law, John (Patty) of Fort Collins, CO, and Robert of Scales Mound, IL; and many nieces and nephews. Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Veda; her husband, Jerry Lopp; brothers, Eldie and Clarence, sisters, Edna, Maxine, and Carol Joyce; brothers-in-law, Eugene, James and Lloyd Lopp, Ed Schumann and Tom Crabb, and by her son-in-law, Brian "Squirrel" Busker. Bonnie's family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Midwest Medical Center and especially Dr. Greg Vandigo for their care and wonderful compassion. Also to Pat and Shelia Ohms at the Country House Grocery for everything. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020