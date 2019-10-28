|
Bonnie Louise Blair 1951—2019
Bonnie Blair, 68 passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday Oct 24,2019. She was born to Wayne and Delma (Guenzler) Blair on June 9th 1951. Bonnie worked at the Sleezer Home in Freeport until retirement in 2016. Bonnie was active in 4-H, she played softball for many years and especially enjoyed time with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing and was an avid family genealogist. She is survived her siblings , Harvey (Susan) Blair of Warren, Sherrill Koehn of Kinmundy, IL and Richard (Angela) Blair of Nora, and 10 nieces and nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant sister Sheila, parents and a nephew Kirk Koehn.Funeral services will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday November 2, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Warren. Visitation will be held from 9:00 Am until time of service at the church. Officiating will be Father Andrew Skrobutt. Burial will be in Nora Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019