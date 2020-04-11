|
Bonnie Stubbe 1928—2020
Bonnie M. Stubbe, 91, of Monroe, WI, formerly of Winslow, IL passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020, surrounded by her family, at Aster Assisted Living in Monroe, WI. She was born on September 20, 1928 to John and Cecelia (Miller) Jordan in Freeport, IL. She married her high school sweetheart, Theodore "Ted" Stubbe on March 14, 1948. Ted and Bonnie established their home and farm near Winslow, where they worked together and raised their family. Bonnie also worked at Ammons Turkey Farm, Mitek, and Polly's Grocery Store for 17 ½ years. She was a past president of the Winslow Women's Club, delivered meals on wheels, and was a member of the McConnell United Methodist Church.
Bonnie is survived by her children; Carlo (Linda) Stubbe of Savanna and Suzanne (Don) Rudisill of Lena, grandchildren; Christopher (Stephanie) Stubbe of Lake Summerset, Heidi (LeWayne) Moore of McConnell, and Brandon (Erin) Rudisill of Winslow, great-grandchildren; Zachary and Ashley Maaske, Toni Stubbe, and Lila Rudisill, 6 step great-grandchildren; sister in law Monna Shippy of Freeport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two grandsons, a sister Irene, brothers Cliff, Henry and Harold, and her husband Ted in 2014
In light of recent events, funeral services will be private, but the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Burial will be at Rock Lily Cemetery in Winslow, IL.
A memorial has been established in her memory.
