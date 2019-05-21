|
|
Brett J. Howard 1973—2019
Brett J. Howard, son of Ken and Trudy (Runyon) Howard, born March 14, 1973 in Peoria, Illinois, passed away on February 19, 2019 in Rock Island, Illinois.
Brett attended Freeport High School and graduated in 1991. He then attended Highland Community College and completed the Cosmetology program in 1993. Brett also worked in local restaurants and bars during his life.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents and paternal grandfather. He is survived by his parents, Ken and Trudy (Elmwood, IL), sisters, Brandy Howard and Beth Howard (Freeport, IL) and grandmother, Helen Howard (Peoria, IL). He is also survived by his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family will be holding a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Elmwood, Illinois. A private interment service will be conducted at the Elmwood Cemetery at 12 noon. Please join us for a gathering at Elmwood Tap Room Banquet Hall 112 S. Magnolia Street from 1 pm to 4 pm in Elmwood, Il.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 21 to May 23, 2019