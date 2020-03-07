|
Brian K. Byars 1956—2020
Brian K. Byars, age 63 of Ridott, IL, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Monroe Clinic Hospital in Monroe, WI. He was born September 8, 1956 in Rochelle, IL to Delbert and Dellouise (Stocking) Byars, Jr. He was a 1974 graduate of Rochelle Township High School. Brian married Rhonda Kay Rhodes on August 18, 1979. He was a machinist/mechanic for Dixon Automatic Tool, Amerock, Warner Lambert, and most recently he retired from General Mills in Belvidere. Brian was actively involved in the First Church of the Open Bible of Freeport, starting their JOY Group. Baseball was his passion and he was an avid 1969 Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed antiquing and traveling to Maine. Brian is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rhonda Kay Byars of Ridott; daughter, Heidi (Bradley) Marcum of Belvidere; sisters, Deborah Schoepfer of Davis Junction, Diana (Jerry) Hicks of Chana, Julie New of DeKalb, Judith Ramos of Rochelle, and Janet (Gary) Church of Hanford, CA; sister-in-law, Catherine Byars of Geneva; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Scott Byars; and brother-in-law, Rocke Schoepfer. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the First Church of the Open Bible in Freeport, IL. The funeral service will be on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:00 a.m. also at the Church. Interment will take place at Lawnridge Cemetery in Rochelle. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The First Church of the Open Bible for missions or to the Freeport Pregnancy Center. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020