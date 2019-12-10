|
Brian Robert Busker 1979—2019
Brian Robert "Squirrel" Busker, 40, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away Saturday December 7th, 2019, as the result of a hunting accident in Jo Daviess County, IL.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the Galena Bible Church, 11108 U. S. 20 West, in Galena, IL, with Pastors Adam Mostert and Bill Longmore officiating. Burial will be in the Scales Mound Twp. Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Friday at the Church. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is in charge of arrangements.
Brian was born on February 2, 1979 at Monroe, Wisconsin, the son of Dwight J. and Judy (Beach) Busker. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1997.
Brian worked for Glasson Painting, then was self-employed as B & B Painting. He was currently working for Klippert Painting. He loved his children and loved spending time with them. Brian enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and the great outdoors. He was an avid Bears fan, Cubs fan and Bulls fan. He enjoyed grilling out and spending time with his family and friends. He loved music and the band "Sublime".
Brian is survived by his mother Judy and step-dad Dave Carscallen of Scales Mound; a daughter Briana Busker of Dubuque, IA, a son Brody Busker and Brody's mother Jami Lopp of Scales Mound; his brothers, Jason (Shannon) Busker of Apple River, Jeremy (Mariea) Busker of Virginia, and Robert Busker of Scales Mound, his sister, Melissa (Jose) Brito of Scales Mound, step–Brother Chad (Jolene) Carscallen of Florida, step-sisters Sherry (George) Byerly of Georgia, Lisa Silvey of Georgia and Caitlin Carscallen of North Carolina, several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Dwight, his paternal and maternal grandparents, his Aunt Susie Doherty and Uncle Gary Dagel.
A Brian R. "Squirrel" Busker memorial fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019