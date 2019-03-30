|
Brooke Jones-Story 1985—2019
Brooke Jones-Story, Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Step-Mother, Friend and Trooper. Brooke Jones-Story, of Stockton, Illinois, passed away on March 28, 2019, in the line of duty, at the age of 34. She was born on March 3, 1985 to Mark and Carol (Myers) Jones in Monroe, Wisconsin.
Brooke Jones-Story is survived by her parents, Mark and Carol Jones (Warren, IL), Sister, Lindsey Jones (Madison, WI), Brother, Nicholas Jones, Husband, Robert Story Jr. (Stockton, IL), and Step-Children, Brittany (Bryan) Iwaszkiw (Denver, CO), and Rachel Story (Chicago, IL). Grandchild, Ella Iwaszkiw (2.5). Maternal Grandmother, Delores Myers.
She was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents, Gladys and Delvin Jones, and Maternal Grandfather, Richard Myers. Brooke is a 2003 graduate of Warren High School. She received her Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from UW-Parkside in 2006. Upon graduation, Jones-Story became a Trooper with the Illinois State Police. Brooke and Robert were married October 13, 2012 in Galena, Illinois. Brooke loved her family and dedicated her life to serving others through her role as a Trooper and through the creation of an animal rescue. The public visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, with a formal law enforcement walk through at 6:00 PM. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the Warren High School located at 311 S Water Street, Warren, Illinois. A celebration of Brooke's life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Warren High School in Warren, Illinois.
Pastor Dan Herman will officiate the services.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Brooke's name to the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019