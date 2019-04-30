|
Carl R. Keltner 1930—2019
Carl Robert Keltner, 88, of Pearl City, IL passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Lena Living Center. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Freeport, IL to Perry O. and Bessie E. (Wolfe) Keltner. He graduated from Boop Grade School and as Valedictorian of Pearl City High School, Class of 1948. Carl had a great passion for farming and did so with his father, he loved to watch the crops grow. On September 14, 1958 he married Ruth Boltjes and they continued farming the family farm and raised their family.Carl received an American Farmer Degree, as well as outstanding young farmer in state. He served on Pinecrest Manor Board of Directors, Brown Swiss Canton II, State and was a National Director for six years representing Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. The family showed their purebred cattle at local, state, and national shows, as well as exporting to numerous foreign countries. For 25 years he served on Stephenson Service FS Board, 12 years as president. He sang with Green County Harmony Chorus for many years after retiring. Carl was a member of Lena Church of the Brethren, and now for 20 years, a member of St. John's Lutheran Church of Lena, where he served on the building committee. He is survived by his wife Ruth Keltner of Pearl City, their children; Kevin (Sandy) Keltner, Kathy (Don) Vasi, John (Janet) Keltner, and Ryan (Nikki) Keltner, their grandchildren; Chad Harding, Bryce and Brock Keltner, Kyndra, Kade and Grant Vasi, Perry, Troy, Brandin (Brittany), Jacob (Jenny), Brooke, Hayden, Addison, and Brogan Keltner, two great-grandchildren; Alden and Talan Keltner, a sister Lois Wiele, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marie and Boyd Boyer, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents Perry and Bessie Keltner, and his brother-in-law Sherril Wiele. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. A visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lena, IL. Pastor Rick Bader will officiate the services. A memorial has been established for St. John's Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019