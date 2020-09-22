Carol A. Solace 1943—2020
Carol A. Solace, 77 of Freeport died on Sunday, September 20 at home surrounded by her family. Carol was born June 1, 1943 in Freeport to Eldon and Betty (Keil) Rood. She married Dick Solace on December 16, 1961 and together they raised 2 sons, Michael and David Solace. Carol worked for Crum and Forester for 13 years as well as Lee's Market and General Casualty Insurance. Carol was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed Knitting, gardening and visiting with people every chance she got. She was described as a true friend by many.
Carol is survived by her husband and her nieces, Jill (Bruce) Entwistle of Washington, DC and Julie (Kevin) Dailey of Morrow, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sons, and her sister, Ellen Cali.
A visitation will be held at Walker Mortuary on Friday, September 25th from 5-7pm. Services will be Saturday, September 26th at Walker Mortuary at 11am with the Reverend Melissa Meyers officiating from Faith United Methodist Church. Carol's final resting place will be at Oakland Cemetery next to her sons.
A memorial has been established in her name for Faith United Methodist Church of Freeport. Condolences for the family can be left at www.walkermortuary.com
