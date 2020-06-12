Carol Ann Meyers 1938—2020
Carol Ann Meyers, 81, of Pecatonica, IL died at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in her home after a brief illness.
Private Funeral Ceremony to be held. Final resting place to be St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Pecatonica, IL. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W. 5th St, Pecatonica from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial will be established.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.