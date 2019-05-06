Carol Endress 1930—2019

Carol June Endress, age 89, of Pearl City, Illinois passed away on May 4, 2019 at UW Hospital, Madison WI. Born on March 22, 1930, she was the daughter of Hallie and Martha (Schuman) Kuhlmyer. She graduated from Pearl City High School, Class of 1948. Carol married Dennis Endress in 1953 and had celebrated 65 wonderful years together. They moved onto her family farm where Carol loved raising chickens and milking cows. She enjoyed puzzles, sewing, gardening, and reading. She served as a 4-H leader, played piano for the Sunday School opening exercises, and was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church where she was an active member of the Christian Couples Sunday School Class. She also chaired the Memorial Committee for years. Carol loved her family and supported them in everything they did. In 1984, they received the honor of being selected 4-H Family of the Year which made her very proud. Carol is survived by her husband Dennis, her children James (Deb) Endress, their children Justin (Kimberly) Diefenbach, Rachel (Shaun) Quimby, Joshua (Tiffany) Endress, Haylee (Lake) Knutti; Christeen (John) Urish, their children Kristy (Randy) Clark, Michael (Lindsey) Urish, Stephanie (Steven) Winter; Denise (James) Musser, their children Joel Musser, Darin (Shannon) Musser, Brett (Aubrey) Musser, Courtney Musser, Brock (Kim) Musser; Bradley (Shauna) Endress, their children Abigayle Endress, Mackenzie Endress; Martha (Mike) Palmer, their children Ella Kness, Mikayla Palmer, Allison Palmer, Seth Palmer, Alayna Palmer; daughter-in-law Tina Endress, her children Zander Endress, Lexton Endress, Fallyn Endress; and 16 great-grandchildren, Drake, Peyton, Kayden, Brea, Jace, Kyra, Harper, Gemma, Charlotte, Landon, Shea, Sawyer, Levi, Sloane, Guinevere, and Elias. Carol loved when the family gathered together and there were over 60 people laughing, playing games and enjoying each other. She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Lynden. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bethel United Methodist Church, Shannon, IL with Pastor Mike Jones officiating. A visitation will be held at the church on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and from 9:00 a.m. Wednesday until time of service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Freeport, IL. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory to include a Highland Community College scholarship. Condolences may be shared with Carol's family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 6 to May 8, 2019