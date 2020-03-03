|
|
Carol J. Contardi 1938—2020
Carol Jean Contardi, age 81 of Leavenworth, IN, passed away on March 1, 2020 after a short illness. She was born March 7, 1938 in Stephenson County, IL; the daughter of Donald and Emma (Tammling) Maize. She married Donald Contardi on July 8, 1967; he preceded her in death on June 14, 2000.
Carol graduated from nurse's training in Freeport. She enjoyed spending time with God and family. She also enjoyed to crochet and sew and make wedding cakes.
Survivors include two sons, Donald (Deanna) Contardi and Daniel (Rachel) Contardi; a daughter, Christine (Darren) Kisselburgh; 9 grandchildren, Kaelyn, Chase, Elizabeth, Daniel, Benjamin, Jason, Jessica, Darren Jr. and David; sisters, Florence Fawver and Annabelle (Don) Welling; and brothers, Delmar (Linda) Maize and Lyle (Deb) Maize. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, sisters, Deloris Martz and Pauline Sager; and brothers, Lawrence Maize and Jerry Maize.
Visitation will be Friday, March 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Winnesheik Evangelical Free Church on the corner of Winnesheik and Dakota Roads. A lunch will follow at the church. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020