|
|
Carol J. (Stukenberg) Pudlas 1944—2019
LODI, WI -Carol J. (Stukenberg) Pudlas, age 75, died November 11, 2019 at home in Lodi surrounded by her family. She was born October 14, 1944 in Forreston, Illinois to Arnold & Violet (Wilde) Stukenberg.
Carol graduated from Forreston High School in 1962. She then attended Sterling School of Beauty and Culture graduating in 1963.
She married Paul C. Pudlas on July 27,1963. Carol worked as a beautician and was self-employed for many years until her retirement. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed flowers, reading, entertaining family and friends, Longaberger Baskets and her comfort kitten, Peaches. Carol will always be remembered for her deliciously famous sugar cookies that she baked from her Mother's original recipe.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Paul of Lodi; daughters, Michele (PJ) Murphy of Middleton and Angela (Chris) Vinson; and grandchildren, Isabel & Zach Vinson of Waunakee. She is further survived by her sister, Sally (John) Guger of Sturgeon Bay and many in-laws, nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at the Winn-Cress Funeral Home 5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee, WI 53597 on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Immediately following the visitation a celebration of her life will be held until 3 p.m. at Rex's Innkeeper 301 N Century Ave, Waunakee, WI.
Winn-Cress Funeral Home
5785 Hwy Q
Waunakee, WI 53597
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019