Carol Jane (Hill) Tucker 1936—2020
Carol Jane (Hill) Tucker, age 83 of Stockton, IL, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born on October 12, 1936; the daughter of the late Cletus and Lyla (Newman) McKee. She attended country school at Puckett, Garfield, & Greenvale. Carol married George W. Hill on June 27, 1954. She later married Clarence E. Tucker on March 29, 1981. Carol farmed in the Stockton area until moving to Stockton in 1981. She worked as a bookkeeper at Don's Jack & Jill in Stockton from 1984-1985. She was also office manager at Stockton Herald News and the Stockton/Warren Gazette for 11 years and 1 month until the office closed in 1997. Carol was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Stockton where she was also a member of the choir. She was also a member of the Greenvale Club. She loved watching NASCAR, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. She is survived by her sons, Don (Connie) Hill of Lena, IL, Ricky (Shanna) Hill of Stockton, Dean (Debra) Hill of Lead Mine, WI; step-son, Ken (Sally) Tucker of Stockton; Grandchildren, Michele (Lynn), Mark (Carla), Matthew, Mackenzie (Bruno), Miles, Amanda (Doug) , Quinn (Sarah), Evan, Lona (Ken), Dana (Justin), Hailey, and David (Courtney); great grandchildren, Alisha, Haley, Grace, Jacob, Nathan, Kendra, Ethan, Hayden, Freeman, Kaydin, Archie, Regan, Wyatt, Landon, Addison, Roman and Warren; and great great grandson, Declan; and brother, Lloyd (Maureen) McKee. She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; son, Mark Anthony; step-son, Gerald Tucker; brothers, Franklin, Allen, Brian; sister, Lynette DeMuth. She had many friends who talked to her on the phone and will miss her, including her special friend Phyllis who she had coffee with every morning for the last 40 years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.The funeral service will be held on Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020