Carol Nowicki 1932—2019
Carol Nowicki died at home in Freeport, Illinois on May 8, 2019. She was born to Madeline and Otto Berndt on July 5, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Carol graduated from West Milwaukee High in 1950. After high school, she worked at the Grenada Theater, Fire Insurance Rating Bureau and Maynard Steel. After her son was older, Carol worked at Raedisch Realty, Equitable Stefaniak and Franklin State Bank. Carol enjoyed work and cherished the friends she made on the job.
Carol married Daniel Nowicki in 1959. For 60 years, she devoted herself to her role as wife and mother. She and Dan had six children: Claire, Alan, Ann, Ruth, Jill and Karen. In 1972, a fire took the lives of their daughters. Support from family, friends and her church sustained her in the aftermath. Carol treasured the memory of her girls and persevered. She and Dan repaired their home, finished raising their son and remained together until Dan passed away in 2015. For his last 10 years, Dan suffered from dementia. With modest help, Carol cared for him at home all that time.
Carol believed in helping others and keeping busy. She volunteered at her church and children's school, St. Marys. She sang in the choir and joined the Alter Society. She served as a den mother for Cub Scouts and an umpire for girls Little League. Carol enjoyed reading and quickly finished a good book. She loved musicals from the 1940s and 50s. She knew the songs by heart and often sang them while doing the dishes. For many years, she went bowling in winter and golfed in summer. She often went with her sister, Margret Hasse, and her nieces. Though not an LPGA golfer, Carol once hit a hole-in-one. More often golfing was an occasion for a good laugh and a chance to appreciate nature as she searched the rough. She also spent many hours in her yard. Well into her 80s, she still mowed the lawn, pulled weeds and removed bushes.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and her daughters. She dearly missed her sisters Margret Haase and Antoinette Willard. She held close her memories of them. Carol is survived by her son, Alan (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Anna, Emma and Charles. She was a terrific mom and grandma. We miss her already, but give thanks for our time together. She is also survived by brother-in-law Walter Haase and many nieces and nephews. Carol felt close to her nieces, particularly Susan Snopek, Christine Morgan, Margaret Alcala, Joanne Nelson and Pam Willard. She relished their visits and phone calls.
During her last 16 months, Carol's primary caregiver was her daughter-in-law, Jennifer. The family also thanks Emma Bower and Victoria Goetz and the staff at FHN Hospice. Family and friends may remember Carol at a memorial mass at St Mary's Catholic Church in Hales Corners, WI at 10:30 am on June 29th. Visitation begins at 9:00 am. Afterwards, the ashes of Carol and her husband will be interred with their daughters. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to St. Mary's Parish School. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 13 to May 15, 2019