|
|
Carol Payne 1927—2019
Carol Payne, 92, of Freeport, died in her home on Sunday June 2, 2019. Carol was born February 20, 1927 in Oelwein, Iowa, the daughter of Arthur and Muriel (Raymond) Bell. She married Earl F. Payne September 5, 1943 in Oelwein, Iowa. Mr. Payne died on September 27, 2014. Carol attended Crossroads Community Church. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Surviving is her son, Kris (Debi) Payne; special niece, Julieanne Brady and several other nieces and nephews; two grandchildren, Angela (Scott) Burnop and Seth Payne. Carol was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Dorothy Clark and Sharon Offenheiser; and one brother, Donald bell. Funeral services will be 7:00 p.m. Thursday June 6, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Carol's memory please sign her guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 3 to June 5, 2019