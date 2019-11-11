|
Carole A. Litus 1941—2019
Carole A. Litus, age 78 of Freeport, IL, passed away at home on Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was born April 27, 1941; the daughter of Robert and Helen (Reed) Kutchback. She was a graduate of Freeport High School. She married Michael F. Litus on May 26, 1978; he passed on July 20, 2006. Carole worked as a computer technician at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport for over 40 years. She was very artistic and did many crafts. Together, Carole and Mike enjoyed traveling. She also enjoyed bird watching, playing computer games and loved animals of all kinds. She is survived by her cousins, Michael Mammoser of Newburgh, IN and his children: Morgan, Phillip, Chase & Brady; Michelle (Dale) Sorenson of Zionsville, IN and her children: Ashley, Chad & Clayre; and step-daughter, Barbara Elder of Wichita, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Mike; Robert Mammoser; Don & Shirley Mammoser; and her cat, Peezy. A special thank you to her friends who cared for her over the years, Doris Wehrenberg, Connie Burrow, Kathy Carpenter, and Barb Sweitzer. A committal service will be held on Thursday, November 14th at 1:00 p.m. in the mausoleum at Oakland Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for Friends Forever Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019