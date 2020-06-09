Carole B. Hooper
1935 - 2020
Carole B. Hooper 1935—2020
Carole B. Hooper, age 84 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Lena Living Center in Lena, IL. She was born June 18, 1935 in New York City, NY; the daughter of the late Lawrence and Ada (Levin) Samuel. She married Frederick Hooper on January 9, 1954 in San Francisco, CA.
Carole was an avid reader and enjoyed working puzzles, playing cards and games, Yahtzee was her favorite. She also enjoyed watching figure skating, gardening, and grocery shopping. Most of all, Carole loved to cook.
She is survived by her children, David Hooper of Freeport, Cathy Levine of AZ, Jody (Chris) Coppens of AL, Stephen Hooper of Lena, Sandy Kampmeier of Lena, and Tashi (Rodney) Young of Winslow; 17 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and brother-in-laws, Robert McConnell of Dixon and Bobby Hooper of Rockford. She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son; and step-mother, Naomi.
A private service will be held at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the American Heart Association. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
