Carolyn Lee Trickel 1945—2019
Carolyn "Toots" L. Trickel, 74, of Freeport died Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport, due to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. She was born April 26, 1945 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Henry and Ruth (McLarty) Stahl. On April 16, 1966 she married Arlo Trickel. Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Winnebago High School. She was employed at Taylor Park Elementary School for many years as a cook. Carolyn was a member of First Lutheran Church in Freeport. She was also a member of the Orangeville Country Swingers Square Dance Club under teacher/caller Bob Wild and enjoyed dancing and traveling to other clubs throughout several states. Carolyn enjoyed going for her morning walks with friend Judy Jacobs for many years, visits from her sisters in the summmer and visiting extended family at family reunions. She also enjoyed traveling with friends and family. She loved going out to eat as she loved food, especially chocolate. Carolyn will be missed for her talkative and cheery nature.
Survivors include her husband Arlo; children Scott (Nicole) Trickel and Angie Trickel; brothers and sisters Nancy Peter, Virginia (Joe) Styron, Deb Stahl, favorite brother Steve (Diana) Stahl and Joann (Mike) Fane; mother-in-law Doris Trickel; grandchildren Erich Heinrich, Christopher (Lenz) Kaiser, Cole Trickel and McKenzie Trickel; great-grandchildren Lance and Athena Kaiser; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Gene and Phyllis Goodsell; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, father-in-law Arlie Trickel and brother-in-law Larry Peter. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. The family would like to give a special thanks to family, freinds, Pearl Pavillion and FHN Hospice, especially her nurse Hayley. A memorial has been established for First Lutheran Church and Friends Forever Humane Society. Please sign Toots guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020