Carson Balbach 1923—2019
Carson Carlisle Balbach, 95, of Gratiot, WI and Flagler Beach, FL passed peacefully on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Born in Freeport, IL on September 4,1923, the beloved son of Olin (Rosella Haugen) Balbach. He was a 1941 graduate of Warren High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison prior to a lifetime of dairy farming on the Balbach family farm which was established in 1900.
Carson was the beloved husband of the late Doris Hoover married in West Chicago, IL in 1944 until just weeks short of their 65th wedding anniversary with her passing in 2008.
He was the loving Father of Julia (Richard) Raab and Stewart Balbach (Dr. Gregg Lloyd). Loving Grandfather of Gretchen (Dr. Thomas) Wheatley and Ellen
(Chris) Albright. Loving Great Grandfather of Caroline, Emma & Elena.
Carson is also survived by his brother, Ted (Wilma) Balbach; sister-in-law, Jane Balbach; many nieces, nephews, cousins, cherished family friends and many devoted caregivers over the past 11 years.
He preceded in death by his wife, Doris; his parents and brother, John Balbach.
Carson was an active member of the Apple River United Methodist Church and the Flagler Beach United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Apple River Masonic Lodge, Flagler Beach Lion's Club & a volunteer docent at the Flagler Beach City Museum.
Carson was kind, hard-working, and generous; always serving others graciously. He was loved and cherished by many. His gentle personality and sweet smile will be missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held in memory of Carson at the Apple River United Methodist Church, 102 E. Baldwin St., Apple River, IL on Saturday, July 13th. Visitation at 1:00 pm followed by a service at 2:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed in Carson's name to:
Apple River United Methodist Church, 102 Baldwin St., Apple River, IL 61001
Flagler Beach United Methodist Church, 1520 S. Daytona Ave, Flagler Beach, Florida 32136
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 22 to June 26, 2019